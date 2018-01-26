Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Suffers blowout loss

Dubnyk stopped 17 of 21 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins on Thursday night.

Dubynk was pulled in favor of Alex Stalock midway through the second period. The tall netminder wasn't at his best tonight but neither where the Wild as a whole, handing over the puck in their own end several times. Dubnyk's record drops to 18-10-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He will look to rebound in his next start, most likely on the road.