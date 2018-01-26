Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Suffers blowout loss
Dubnyk stopped 17 of 21 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins on Thursday night.
Dubynk was pulled in favor of Alex Stalock midway through the second period. The tall netminder wasn't at his best tonight but neither where the Wild as a whole, handing over the puck in their own end several times. Dubnyk's record drops to 18-10-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He will look to rebound in his next start, most likely on the road.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...