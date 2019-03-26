Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Suffers tough fate Monday
Dubnyk stopped 18 of 19 shots in a 1-0 loss to Nashville on Monday.
Dubnyk's record following the loss is 29-27-6. Overall, it was an unfortunate result for the Wild netminder, as Dubnyk faced a light workload (19 shots) but was beaten by Ryan Johansen early in the first period during a Minnesota power play. The Wild meanwhile had no luck in their collective quest to solve Juuse Saros down the other end, allowing Nashville's backup to record his third shutout of the season.
