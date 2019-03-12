Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Sunk by Sharks
Dubnyk stopped 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Sharks.
While this was a better effort than he managed Friday, when he got the hook after only one period, Dubnyk still suffered his second straight defeat on the heels of a 6-0-1 stretch. The netminder now has a 2.60 GAA and .911 save percentage on the season and should win at least 30 games for the fifth straight campaign, but the erosion of the 32-year-old's skills has the Wild in danger of slipping out of a playoff spot.
