Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Swamped by Detroit

Dubnyk coughed up five goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Detroit.

Dubnyk's rough outing breaks his four-game winning streak that included a 32-save shutout in Montreal on Jan. 7. It's been a pretty inconsistent season for the 32-year-old, currently registering a 2.62 GAA and .914 save percentage. He'll likely look to turn things back around Monday in Philadelphia.