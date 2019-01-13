Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Swamped by Detroit
Dubnyk coughed up five goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Detroit.
Dubnyk's rough outing breaks his four-game winning streak that included a 32-save shutout in Montreal on Jan. 7. It's been a pretty inconsistent season for the 32-year-old, currently registering a 2.62 GAA and .914 save percentage. He'll likely look to turn things back around Monday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal against deflated Wings team•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Turns in another solid performance•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking to double up against Jets•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Shuts down Habs•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Monday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Third win in last four starts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...