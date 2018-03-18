Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes care of Coyotes for 200th win

Dubnyk earned his 200th career win by setting aside 30 of 31 shots from the Coyotes on Saturday.

Clayton Keller, who's in the Calder Trophy conversation, was the only one able to solve Dubnyk on his milestone night. Minnesota's top netminder bounced back from a pair of regulation losses against the Oilers and Avalanche, respectively, to snag this win on St. Patrick's Day.