Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes care of Wings at home
Dubnyk allowed one goal on 29 shots in Sunday's 4-1 home win over the Red Wings.
The Wings had seven high-danger scoring chances in this one, but Dubnyk -- who yielded five goals on 17 shots from the Avalanche on Friday -- stood tall. Had it not been for a rebound that fell into the lap of Justin Abdelkader just outside of the crease, Minnesota's No. 1 netminder might have been able to celebrate a shutout. Still, this victory helped the Wild slide into third place in the tightly contested Central Division.
