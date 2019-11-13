Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes hard-luck loss

Dubnyk allowed two goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

At times, Dubnyk was the only reason the Wild were able to keep the game close, but he'll take the loss anyway. The goalie dropped to 3-8-1 with a 3.43 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 12 appearances. Tuesday's game was encouraging despite the result -- Dubnyk may start against one of his former teams in Thursday's game against the Coyotes.