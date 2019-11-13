Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes hard-luck loss
Dubnyk allowed two goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
At times, Dubnyk was the only reason the Wild were able to keep the game close, but he'll take the loss anyway. The goalie dropped to 3-8-1 with a 3.43 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 12 appearances. Tuesday's game was encouraging despite the result -- Dubnyk may start against one of his former teams in Thursday's game against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.