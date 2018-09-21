Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes loss in preseason debut
Dubnyk stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-1 preseason loss to Dallas.
Minnesota's starting netminder had the crease to himself in his first action of the preseason, though Dallas did tack on an empty-netter late. Dubnyk's locked in as his team's top goalie option after starting 60 or more games for the Wild in each of the past three seasons.
