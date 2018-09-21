Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes loss in preseason debut

Dubnyk stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-1 preseason loss to Dallas.

Minnesota's starting netminder had the crease to himself in his first action of the preseason, though Dallas did tack on an empty-netter late. Dubnyk's locked in as his team's top goalie option after starting 60 or more games for the Wild in each of the past three seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories