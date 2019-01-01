Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes loss to Penguins
Dubnyk allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Monday.
It wasn't a good start to the season for Dubnyk, but he's been better lately despite more losses. In the last five games, he is 1-3-1 but owns a .917 save percentage. Dubnyk is improving, but it hasn't been a stellar season for the veteran. He is 13-14-3 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.62 GAA this season.
