Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes overtime defeat versus Blue Jackets
Dubnyk allowed five goals on 35 shots in an overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.
The 31-year-old continued his rough start to the season, yielding a season-high five goals, including the game-winner in the first minute of overtime. Dubnyk played well Thursday against Chicago, but in two of his three starts, he's allowed at least four goals. Dubnyk didn't finish last season on a strong note, either, so it's not exactly encouraging that his slump seems to have carried over this fall. While it's way too early to assume he won't be in the Vezina Trophy discussion at the end of the season, the slew of injuries Minnesota is dealing with is concerning.
