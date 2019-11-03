Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes overtime loss

Dubnyk gave up four goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Dubnyk has just two wins in nine starts (2-6-1) for the struggling Wild. Minnesota did take a 3-2 lead into the third period on Friday, but couldn't hold off the Central Division leaders. Dubnyk will take a 3.68 GAA and .883 save percentage into next week's West Coast road trip.