Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes overtime loss
Dubnyk gave up four goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.
Dubnyk has just two wins in nine starts (2-6-1) for the struggling Wild. Minnesota did take a 3-2 lead into the third period on Friday, but couldn't hold off the Central Division leaders. Dubnyk will take a 3.68 GAA and .883 save percentage into next week's West Coast road trip.
