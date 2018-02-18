Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes tough shootout loss
Dubnyk allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks on Saturday.
The 31-year-old hasn't been quite as dominant as he was a season ago, but Dubnyk is still ranked top 10 in wins and top 20 in save percentage and GAA. Dubnyk is also trending in the right direction with a .934 save percentage in the last six games despite the loss Saturday. It's still possible he posts the second-best save percentage of his career.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Facing Ducks in Minnesota•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Allows four in home loss to Caps•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Thursday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Staves off Rangers comeback Tuesday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Records first shutout since November•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...