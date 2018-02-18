Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes tough shootout loss

Dubnyk allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks on Saturday.

The 31-year-old hasn't been quite as dominant as he was a season ago, but Dubnyk is still ranked top 10 in wins and top 20 in save percentage and GAA. Dubnyk is also trending in the right direction with a .934 save percentage in the last six games despite the loss Saturday. It's still possible he posts the second-best save percentage of his career.