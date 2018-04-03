Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Taking on Anaheim

Dubnyk will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Ducks, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Dubnyk was unbeatable in his last start Monday against the Oilers, turning aside all 22 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory and his fifth shutout of the season. The 31-year-old goaltender will look to keep rolling and earn his 35th win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Ducks club that's 24-10-5 at home this season.