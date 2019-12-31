Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Taking on Toronto
Dubnyk will guard the goal during Tuesday's home matchup with the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Dubnyk was a little shaky in his last start Sunday versus the Islanders, surrendering three goals on 28 shots en route to a 3-1 loss. The veteran backstop will try to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Toronto team that's gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.