Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Taking on Toronto

Dubnyk will guard the goal during Tuesday's home matchup with the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk was a little shaky in his last start Sunday versus the Islanders, surrendering three goals on 28 shots en route to a 3-1 loss. The veteran backstop will try to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Toronto team that's gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.