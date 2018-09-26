Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Taking on Winnipeg

Dubnyk is expected to start in goal in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk could play the entire game Wednesday, so he's definitely worth a look in daily fantasy contests based on usage alone. The 32-year-old veteran will once again be a workhorse for the Wild in 2018-19.

