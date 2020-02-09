Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tasked with Sunday's start

Dubnyk will patrol the home crease in Sunday's game against Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild chose to ride the hot hand Sunday after Dubnyk stopped 31 of 33 shots en route to the victory in Dallas on Friday. He hasn't been great in his last five starts, however, going just 2-3-0 along with a 4.04 GAA and .868 save percentage in that span. Dubnyk will face a tough matchup against a Colorado offense that currently paces the league in goals per game this season (3.69).