Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Friday
Dubnyk will be back in goal for Game 2 against the Jets on Friday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
While Dubnyk's GAA left something to be desired (3.16), he still managed to register a decent .925 save percentage in Game 1. During the regular season, the Jets scored 3.33 goals per game (second highest in the league) and will look to challenge the netminder early and often. For his career, the 31-year-old has not fared very well in the playoffs, as he has recorded a .904 save percentage and 2.61 GAA in 22 postseason appearances.
