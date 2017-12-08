Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Friday
Dubnyk will defend the cage on the road against the Ducks on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk will be making his fourth straight appearance between the pipes and 22nd overall. The netminder logged 60-plus games in each of the previous two seasons and is on pace to achieve a third in 2017-18. Of the 2004 first-round picks' 11 victories, three have been shutouts which ties him for the league lead with Sergei Bobrovsky and Frederik Andersen.
