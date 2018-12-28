Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Saturday
Dubnyk will guard the goal Saturday against the Jets in Winnipeg, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports.
Dubnyk was yanked from his first start out of the holiday break Thursday after allowing three goals on 10 shots to the Blackhawks.No matter, he will return to the crease just a pair of days later with an opportunity to put the disappointment behind him. However, he will need to be on top of his game against a Jets squad that ranks third in the NHL in scoring (3.70 goals per game) at home this season.
