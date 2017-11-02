Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Thursday

Dubnyk will patrol the crease against the Canadiens on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Dubnyk is coming off a 29-save performance over the defending Stanley Cup Champion Penguins as well as a night of rest after Alex Stalock got the Halloween start versus Winnipeg. That should mean the 31-year-old Dubnyk is well prepared to face off with Montreal -- a team he has performed well against in his career (5-1-1 record with a .919 save percentage).