Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Thursday
Dubnyk will defend the cage for Thursday's road clash with Toronto, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Dubnyk will be making his 11th consecutive appearance in the crease, having posted a disappointing 3-6-1 record and 2.16 save percentage in his prior 10 contests. A matchup with the league's second most potent offense (3.69 goals per game) won't improve the netminder's chances of getting back on track Thursday.
