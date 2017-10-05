Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Thursday

Dubnyk will get the starting nod against the Red Wings on Thursday, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

Dubnyk cracked the 40-win mark for the first time in his career last season and will be looking to reach similar heights in 2017-18. The organization is high on backup Alex Stalock, but is unlikely to stop utilizing Dubnyk in 60-plus outings as it has for the past two campaigns. The Red Wings are still in the midst of a rebuild, which should give the 31-year-old a decent shot at opening the year with a victory.