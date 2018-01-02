Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Tuesday

Dubnyk will be between the pipes against the Panthers on Tuesday, per Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune.

Dubnyk was stellar in his return from injury, as he made 41 of a possible 43 saves versus the Predators. The netminder will look to get rolling versus Florida -- a team he has struggled against during his career with a 1-4-1 record and .908 save percentage.

