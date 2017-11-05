Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Thirty-three saves not enough in loss to Chicago

Dubnyk stopped 33 of 34 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blackhawks.

Dubnyk turned in a strong showing, but the Wild couldn't solve Corey Crawford on any of their 24 shots. His 4-4-1 record is unappealing, but Dubnyk has been looking much better of late and his .913 save percentage is trending in the right direction. The 31-year-old played well enough Saturday to deserve a victory and makes for a strong fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.