Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tough loss to Flames
Dubnyk stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.
The veteran netminder played well and had little chance on Matthew Tkachuk's game-winner, a partially screened shot from below the faceoff dot that beat Dubnyk on his blocker side. He's given up two goals or less in four of his last five starts, and the 32-year-old now sports a 2.56 GAA and .911 save percentage through six games in December.
