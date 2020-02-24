Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tough night on home ice

Dubnyk yielded four goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

Dubnyk didn't get a ton of help in this one and was foiled in a bid for his first back-to-back wins since Christmastime. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-15-2 with a 3.34 GAA and an .892 save percentage.

