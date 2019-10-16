Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Tough time in Toronto
Dubnyk turned aside 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Wild took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission but Dubnyk couldn't make it stick, allowing four goals on 19 shots in the second period. The veteran netminder remains winless in five starts to begin the season with a shaky 4.44 GAA and .867 save percentage.
