Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Turns away 32 shots in 5-3 win

Dubnyk saved 32 of 35 shots during Monday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Despite posting a solid .931 save percentage and 2.34 GAA through his previous five outings, Dubnyk left with just two wins. The Wild took advantage of a soft matchup in front of their netminder Monday, and Dubnyk now sports a 24-11-5, .919 and 2.61 stat line for the campaign. With Minnesota fighting for a playoff berth, Dubnyk's hefty workload should enable him to continue providing serviceable numbers for fantasy owners.