Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Turns in another solid performance
Dubnyk made 26 saves and allowed only two goals in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Dubnyk's night was made slightly easier, thanks to the Wild scoring the game's first three goals. It wasn't until near the end of the second period that Winnipeg cut the deficit to two, but the Jets would only score one more time in the third despite outshooting Minnesota 14-0. The win moves Dubnyk's record to 17-14-3 with a 2.54 GAA and .915 save percentage.
