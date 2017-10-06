Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Twenty-seven saves not enough

Dubnyk stopped 27 of 31 shots in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Red Wings.

Dubnyk may have surrendered four goals, but all the talk from the game is pertaining to a spectacular glove save he made on Gustav Nyquist. While he didn't emerge victorious, Dubnyk is coming off a strong campaign in 2016-17 where he hit 40 wins for the first time in his career and posted a solid .923 save percentage. He's relied on heavily in Minnesota and his highlight-reel breakaway stop on Nyquist could be a sign of the heroics that are on their way this season.