Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Under the weather
Dubnyk is dealing with an illness ahead of Friday's home game against the Jets, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Considering the Wild have called up Kaapo Kahkonen under emergency conditions, we wouldn't count on Dubnyk being available for Friday's tilt. Minnesota's No. 1 netminder is likely to be rested before Tuesday's contest facing the Coyotes.
