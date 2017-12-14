Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Week-to-week with lower-body ailment

Dubnyk (lower body) is considered week-to-week due to his injury.

The news effectively rules Dubnyk out for at least a week, which would see him miss the Wild's next four contests. Prior to getting hurt, the 2004 first-round pick had registered victories in three of his previous four outings and appeared to be working his way back to being the dominate netminder he has been the last two seasons. The veteran's absence will open the door for Alex Stalock to take over as the No. 1 in Minnesota. Given the length of his injury, Dubnyk is a lock for injured reserve once the team files the necessary paperwork.