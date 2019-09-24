Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Wild want to reduce workload

Minnesota hopes to reduce Dubnyk's workload this season to keep him fresh with a target of 57 games started, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Dubnyk played 67 games last season with 66 starts.

Dubnyk played the second most minutes of any goalie in the NHL last season, so he likely wouldn't have kept that pace. However, how much rest he gets likely depends on the performance of backup Alex Stalock. However, plans for preseaon rest for star players always seem to fade away during the regular season when the going gets tough.