Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will assume road net Friday
Dubnyk will draw the road start against Colorado on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Dubnyk is in pursuit of his fifth straight win, having posted a 2.21 GAA and .919 save percentage through four games after enduring a tough-luck overtime loss to the Ducks on Feb. 17 -- allowing only two goals on 31 shots. His upcoming opponent generally struggles in the possession game based on its third-worst, high-danger Corsi For percentage (45.74) in the league, but the Avalanche are desperate to be catapulted into playoff position and certainly could give Dubnyk a run for his money in this next one.
