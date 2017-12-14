Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will be present for four-game road trip

Dubnyk (lower body) will travel with the Wild on a four-game road trip that starts Sunday in Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota's top netminder is listed as "week-to-week" with his injury, but his accompanying on the road trip suggests that there's an outside chance that he returns before Christmas. In the meantime, the Wild rely heavily on Alex Stalock with recent call-up Steve Michalek available in a pinch.