Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will face Coyotes on Tuesday

Dubnyk is expected to start Tuesday's home game versus Arizona.

Bruce Boudreau, when asked about his No. 1 netminder's status ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Yotes, claimed "[Dubnyk] will be good to go". The 32-year-old missed Friday's game with an illness but appears on track to return to the crease in time for a favorable matchup versus the league's 29th ranked offense. The Coyotes are scoring just 2.36 goals per game this season.