Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will return to practice Monday

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau told Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Dubnyk (illness) will "have a good practice Monday and be ready to go."

The Wild reportedly are practicing outdoors Saturday, but Dubnyk wasn't made available since the last thing you want to do is put an ailing player out in the cold. Look for Dubnyk to be reevaluated ahead of the Tuesday's home game against the Coyotes.