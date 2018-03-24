Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will rock home cage Saturday
Dubnyk has been designated as Saturday's home starter versus the Predators on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Dubnyk carries a 31-14-6 record, 2.64 GAA and .915 save percentage into this next contest. He's bestowed four shutouts on fantasy owners this season, but it's been a wild ride for the Canadian puck plugger in March, as he's working with an .895 save mark through eight games. Minnesota is likely to wind up in the postseaon, but we'd expect Dubnyk to get a ton of work until the team officially clinches a playoff berth. Nashville is a stingy opponent, as the defending Western Conference champs boast a road record of 23-7-6.
