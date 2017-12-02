Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will Start Saturday

Dubnyk will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Blues, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

Dubnyk was sharp in his last start, stopping 29 of the 31 shots he faced en route to a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights. The veteran goaltender will look to stay dialed in Saturday and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a St. Louis squad that's 8-3-1 on the road this season.