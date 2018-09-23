Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will tend twine Monday
Dubnyk will start in goal Monday versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk lost his preseason debut 3-1 against Dallas on Thursday, steering away 20 of 22 shots before the Stars potted empty-netter to seal the deal. He played the whole game, and it's unclear if he'll split the net with Alex Stalock or Andrew Hammond this time around.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...