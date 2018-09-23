Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will tend twine Monday

Dubnyk will start in goal Monday versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk lost his preseason debut 3-1 against Dallas on Thursday, steering away 20 of 22 shots before the Stars potted empty-netter to seal the deal. He played the whole game, and it's unclear if he'll split the net with Alex Stalock or Andrew Hammond this time around.

