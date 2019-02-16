Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Win slips through fingers in OT
Dubnyk stopped 23 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.
Handed a 4-1 lead midway through the second period, Dubnyk couldn't make it stick, eventually committing a costly turnover in his own end that directly led to Nico Hischier's OT winner. The veteran netminder is now 1-4-2 through seven starts in February with a 3.26 GAA and .884 save percentage, and the Wild may have little choice but to give Alex Stalock more work until Dubnyk can turn things around.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...