Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Win slips through fingers in OT

Dubnyk stopped 23 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Handed a 4-1 lead midway through the second period, Dubnyk couldn't make it stick, eventually committing a costly turnover in his own end that directly led to Nico Hischier's OT winner. The veteran netminder is now 1-4-2 through seven starts in February with a 3.26 GAA and .884 save percentage, and the Wild may have little choice but to give Alex Stalock more work until Dubnyk can turn things around.