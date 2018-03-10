Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Wins 30th of season
Dubnyk allowed two goals on 32 shots during a 5-2 victory over the Canucks on Friday.
The 31-year-old has rebounded well since allowing five goals against the Avalanche on Mar. 2. In the last three games, he's yielded five goals on 92 shots, recording a .946 save percentage. Dubnyk isn't having as strong of a season as 2016-17, but he's still putting up very respectable numbers - 30 victories, .918 save percentage and 2.56 GAA.
