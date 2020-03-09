Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Wins back-and-forth affair

Dubnyk allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks on Sunday.

Dubnyk's first start in two weeks had plenty of flaws, but he was able to get the win thanks Kevin Fiala's tally in overtime. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 12-15-2 with a 3.35 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 30 appearances. Dubnyk likely didn't do anything to convince interim head coach Dean Evason that he's worthy of seeing more starts with Alex Stalock in good form recently.