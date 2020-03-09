Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Wins back-and-forth affair
Dubnyk allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks on Sunday.
Dubnyk's first start in two weeks had plenty of flaws, but he was able to get the win thanks Kevin Fiala's tally in overtime. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 12-15-2 with a 3.35 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 30 appearances. Dubnyk likely didn't do anything to convince interim head coach Dean Evason that he's worthy of seeing more starts with Alex Stalock in good form recently.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.