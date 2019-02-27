Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Wins fourth straight

Dubnyk turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's win over the Jets.

It appeared Dubnyk's strong effort would go to waste as the Wild trailed by one late in the third period. The team rallied and scored two goals in the final 1:27 to secure Dubnyk his fourth consecutive victory. Dubnyk's getting hot at the right time to keep pace in the Central Division, as he has allowed just six goals over the last four games for a .951 save percentage.