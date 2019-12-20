Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Wins in old-school-style game

Dubnyk surrendered five goals on 40 shots in an 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Dubnyk's first start in over a month was not pretty, but plenty of offensive support from the Wild earned him the win anyway. The 33-year-old improved to 5-8-2 with a 3.48 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 15 appearances this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories