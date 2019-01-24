Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Wins third straight

Dubnyk stopped 20 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

After a couple of rough back-to-back games in mid-January, Dubnyk has quickly righted the ship, going 3-0-0 in his last four outings with a 1.29 GAA and .944 save percentage. With the Wild now off until Feb. 1, the veteran netminder will get a breather before the stretch run, but he needs only 10 more victories to record his fifth straight season with 30 or more.