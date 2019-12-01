Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Won't play during road trip

Dubnyk (personal) will not join the Wild on their upcoming three-game road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 16 while dealing with a family matter and, by not going on the three-game road trip, his next chance to suit up will come on Dec. 10 against the Ducks.

