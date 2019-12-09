Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Won't play Tuesday

Dubnyk (personal) will be away from the team for Tuesday's matchup against the Ducks, but he'll practice Thursday morning, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk participated in Monday's practice, but he'll remain unavailable as he tends to a family matter. It's possible he returns to the lineup Thursday against the Oilers, but he would need to be added to the active roster first. Expect Alex Stalock to continue receiving a bulk of the work, although Kaapo Kahkonen has proved able to handle NHL duties as well.