Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Yanked in high-scoring loss
Dubnyk allowed five goals on 23 shots before giving way to Alex Stalock in a 7-4 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.
The last straw for coach Bruce Boudreau was when Dubnyk gave up three goals in 2:28 after some shenanigans involving Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist. Dubnyk has now lost all four of his starts and given up 16 goals this year. The 33-year-old had a 2.54 GAA in 67 games last year, so it's likely he'll eventually overcome his early-season struggles.
