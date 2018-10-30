Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Yields four in loss to Canucks
Dubnyk allowed four goals on 30 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Dubnyk fended off multiple defensive letdowns in the game, but he was outplayed by counterpart Jacob Markstrom. This snaps a four-game winning streak where Dubnyk registered a .959 save percentage, and it's his first game of the year below a .900. Dubnyk will likely take a seat Tuesday against the Oilers and he'll be back in the net Saturday in St. Louis.
